Army claims criminals hide under Biafra agitation to kill in South-East
The Nigerian Army claimed on Friday the criminals terrorising the South-East hide under the Biafra agitation to commit crimes in the region.
The new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Umar Musa, stated this during his visit to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, at the Government House, Awka.
The GOC said the army was not oblivious of the security situation in the South-East and promised to partner with the governors in the region to address the problem.
He said: “We discovered that Anambra and Imo states are volatile and that gives us serious concern. The issue of Biafra agitation is there, but people capitalise on it to commit crimes.
READ ALSO: IPOB accuses Asari-Dokubo of sponsoring killings in South-East
“Cases of attacks pose new challenges. I assure you of the total commitment of the Nigerian army.”
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has continued to insist that killings and kidnappings in the South-East were perpetrated by criminals hiding under the group’s agitation for Biafra.
The former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, claimed in October last year there are more than 30 separatist groups in the region apart from IPOB.
