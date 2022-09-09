Politics
IPOB accuses Asari-Dokubo of sponsoring killings in South-East
The Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has fingered ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, of sponsoring killings in the South-East by mobilizing his trained gangs to kill unsuspecting indigenes of Imo State and other parts of the region.
The Igbo separatist group, in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said the founder of the now-defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF), was over reaching his bounds and would be put in check in no time.
IPOB also warned that the group was running out of patience and that it would, in no distant time, get back at Dokubo and his alleged criminal gangs.
Read also: Again, Asari-Dokubo attacks Kanu, dares IPOB
“Asari Dokubo, being somebody who hates Ndigbo and Biafra agitation championed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members worldwide, brought out his criminal gang to kill innocent Biafrans in Imo State in the name of chasing IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.
“We therefore, warn the Izon people to caution Asari Dokubo. If Nigerian government, with all their military arsenal can’t stop IPOB, Asari Dokubo and his criminal gangs from Kalabari are small fries to IPOB.
“Now that Asari Dokubo is displaying his ignorance and killing skills on our innocent citizens, nobody should blame IPOB when we launch offensive attacks against him and his Kalabari criminals in Imo State who followed him because we must get them,” the group said.
