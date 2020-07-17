AROTILE: Gani Adams calls for probe

Following the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotilewa, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has called for an investigation into her death.

Arotilewa died on Tuesday as a result of head injuries reportedly sustained from a road accident at a naval base in Kaduna, when a driver was reversing, naval authorities claimed.

Adams in a statement on Thursday through his spokesperson, said “Nigeria has lost one of its best brains in the military in such a suspicious circumstance.

“The late Tolulope Arotile’s short span in life was remarkable with a track record of being the first female combat helicopter pilot. The best we can do as a nation is to get to the root of the circumstances culminating in her death.

“As far as I am concerned, reports of her death still remain suspicious to me because her death has raised many questions,” he added.

He said the way the 24-year-old reportedly died raised more questions than answers.

“How would such a promising, young girl be killed by a reversing car within the premises of the barrack? Who drove the car? What was his or her name? Where was the suspected killer at the moment? And what is the present situation? We will like to know, and that is why I am charging the international community to investigate and look into the circumstances surrounding her death,” Mr Adams said.

“Tolu’s father said he spoke with his daughter by 1p.m. and by 5p.m., a few hours later she was reportedly killed by a reversing car and was in the mortuary,”

He added that the narrative “needs to be investigated because her case is one out of the many deaths of great Nigerians that made positive impacts toward making Nigeria great.”

