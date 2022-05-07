Asari-Dokubo slams Ezeife for calling for Kanu’s release, calls him useless old man

Former Niger Delta militant leader and leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has taken his war against the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to the doorsteps of former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, for allegedly supporting Kanu and calling for his release.

Ezeife who is also the Chairman of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, (IECF), has, in the past few weeks, consistently called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to release Kanu as a panacea for peace returning to the South-East region.

But Dokubo who has become Kanu’s mortal enemy since they fell out two years ago, in a Facebook Live session on Friday, said the prominent Igbo leader is playing politics using the IPOB leader who was arrested last year in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria where he was charged with offences bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism and put into detention at the DSS facility in Abuja.

Describing Ezeife and other Igbo elders as a “useless old men” for appealing to Buhari to release Kanu, Dokubo said the Biafran agitator should be made to face the full weight of the law.

“Old useless men like Ezeife who are playing politics, at this old age, when they are at the train station to leave; I used to love him; I used to invite him for my programmes.

“He was somebody I loved so much. But for him to be justifying this evil, I feel sorry for his old age.

“The Yoruba elders and Pa Edwin Clark that are meeting together, why did they not ask Sunday Igboho and his Yoruba Nation secessionist to adopt the same strategy that Nnamdi Kanu has adopted in Igboland?

“Why will they recommend one strategy for you in Igboland, to destroy Igboland, and they practice another strategy in Lagos, in Ota, in Ibadan? ‘Yes, Eastern Security Network (ESN) is the best internal security’, and you are clapping for Kanu,” he said.

