ASUU warning strike a breach of labour laws – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday described the ongoing warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as a clear “breach of labour laws.”

The minister disclosed this to journalists at the end of a marathon meeting between the Federal Government and ASUU in Abuja.

He said ASUU did not go through the normal process before embarking on the strike, adding that the industrial action was illegal because the union’s demands were being addressed.

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties.

READ ALSO: Labour Minister, Ngige, reacts to ASUU strike threat, says govt can’t fund education alone

Ngige said: “ASUU did not give the Federal Government the minimum 14 days strike notice prescribed by the law, prior to the strike.

“I saw their letter in my office on February 18, which is last Friday and as you know, they started their action on Monday, February 14. So, it is a clear breach of labour laws. There are violations.

“If you must notify us of an intending strike action, you give us a minimum of 14 days’ notice. I pointed it out to them that we are a country guided by laws. Nobody is above the law. They should obey it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now