ASUU warning strike a breach of labour laws – Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday described the ongoing warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as a clear “breach of labour laws.”
The minister disclosed this to journalists at the end of a marathon meeting between the Federal Government and ASUU in Abuja.
He said ASUU did not go through the normal process before embarking on the strike, adding that the industrial action was illegal because the union’s demands were being addressed.
ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties.
Ngige said: “ASUU did not give the Federal Government the minimum 14 days strike notice prescribed by the law, prior to the strike.
“I saw their letter in my office on February 18, which is last Friday and as you know, they started their action on Monday, February 14. So, it is a clear breach of labour laws. There are violations.
“If you must notify us of an intending strike action, you give us a minimum of 14 days’ notice. I pointed it out to them that we are a country guided by laws. Nobody is above the law. They should obey it.”
