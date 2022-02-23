No LGA in Nigeria under Boko Haram control – Defence chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Wednesday dismissed claims that some local government areas in Nigeria are under the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

Irabor, who stated this at the 21st Century Chronicle Roundtable with in Abuja, said 80 percent of the armed forces personnel are currently deployed across the 36 states of the federation providing security and performing police duties.

He said: “Looking at these issues, the military had to emplace measures by way of crafting operations to suit peculiarities of every geopolitical zone.

READ ALSO: Zulum briefs Buhari as more Boko Haram insurgents surrender in North-East

“We have Operation Lafiya Dole now Hadin Kai in the North East, Hadarin Daji in the North West and different operations in the North Central.

“There had been recovery of space. At the peak of insurgency, 14 local government areas especially in Borno were under the control of Boko Haram but currently there is none under their control.

“Equally in Yobe, almost four local governments were under the control of Boko Haram as well as in Adamawa but currently, Boko Haram is not in control of any local government.

“We have recovered arms and ammunitions as well as arrests and surrender of Boko Haram terrorists.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now