STRIKE: Nigeria govt meets ASUU Tuesday

The Federal Government will meet with the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in a bid to end the union’s warning strike on Tuesday.

The union embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour agreements signed by both parties.

The varsity lecturers are demanding revitalisation funding for public universities, earned academic allowances, adoption of University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), payment of promotion arrears and the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-Federal Government Agreement.

The Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, would meet with the ASUU executives and other relevant government agencies at the minister’s conference room in Abuja.

Akpan said: “The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, by 1:00 p.m. at the minister’s conference room.”

