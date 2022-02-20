STRIKE: Nigerian govt lacks integrity – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday accused the Federal Government of insincerity in addressing issues concerning the country’s education sector.

The union embarked on a 30-day warning strike last Monday following the federal government failure to honour agreements signed by both parties.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, stated this in a statement in Ibadan.

He decried the refusal of the federal government to improve the conditions of ASUU members despite the death of some members.

Akinwole said: “Due to stress arising from failure of the federal government to recruit more staff, ASUU has lost many of her members to death while others have simply moved out of the country in search of greener pastures.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt concedes to ASUU, constitutes White Paper panels for varsities, others

“The federal government lacks integrity. It is sad. The government cannot be trusted longer. We have been on the same salary for 13 years and it is even shameful to show anyone your payslip.

“When compared to the work we do, we have sacrificed for Nigeria to the detriment of our wellbeing and this is already dampening the morale of our people.

“Federal government should sign the renegotiated agreement, implement it, roll out UTAS, pay unpaid earned academic allowances, and commit more funds into the revitalization of universities.”

