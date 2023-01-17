News
At Chatham, INEC rules out postponement of 2023 elections despite attack on facilities
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday ruled out the postponement of the 2023 general elections despite the various attacks on its facilities across the country.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the Chatham House, London, decried the growing attacks on the commission’s facilities by non-state agents.
He revealed that 50 INEC offices had been destroyed by criminals in the last four years.
Gunmen on Sunday night attacked the INEC office in the Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.
One police officer was killed and another injured in the attack.
INEC offices in Ebonyi, Imo, Ogun, and Osun States had also been attacked and sensitive election materials destroyed by criminals in the last few months.
Read also:2023: INEC allays concerns over alleged scheme to remove chairman, Yakubu
At the meeting, Yakubu assured Nigerians that the commission in collaboration with security agencies had increased security presence in areas prone to attacks by criminals.
“In four years, 50 facilities belonging to INEC have been attacked in various parts of the country. The implication of the attacks is that we have to rebuild facilities and replace materials. The commission and security agencies have increased their presence in some of these locations.
“The last attack happened on Sunday last week but because of the cooperation between the military and the electoral commission, we were able to respond and the damage was limited to just a section of the building in a local government office.
“Let me give our assurance here that we will rebuild facilities and replace damaged and lost items. The elections will hold despite these attacks.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...