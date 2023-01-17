At Chatham, INEC rules out postponement of 2023 elections despite attack on facilities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday ruled out the postponement of the 2023 general elections despite the various attacks on its facilities across the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the Chatham House, London, decried the growing attacks on the commission’s facilities by non-state agents.

He revealed that 50 INEC offices had been destroyed by criminals in the last four years.

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked the INEC office in the Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

One police officer was killed and another injured in the attack.

INEC offices in Ebonyi, Imo, Ogun, and Osun States had also been attacked and sensitive election materials destroyed by criminals in the last few months.

Read also:2023: INEC allays concerns over alleged scheme to remove chairman, Yakubu

At the meeting, Yakubu assured Nigerians that the commission in collaboration with security agencies had increased security presence in areas prone to attacks by criminals.

“In four years, 50 facilities belonging to INEC have been attacked in various parts of the country. The implication of the attacks is that we have to rebuild facilities and replace materials. The commission and security agencies have increased their presence in some of these locations.

“The last attack happened on Sunday last week but because of the cooperation between the military and the electoral commission, we were able to respond and the damage was limited to just a section of the building in a local government office.

“Let me give our assurance here that we will rebuild facilities and replace damaged and lost items. The elections will hold despite these attacks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now