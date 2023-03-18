Atiku blames INEC for low voter turnout in Adamawa

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria, has said the incompetence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) caused low voter turnout in Adamawa State.

Atiku, who contested as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the presidential election held on February 25, said this on Saturday.

He accused INEC of being partisan and incompetence in the presidential election, hinting this discouraged residents of Adamawa State from participating in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

“Sadly, there’s a low voter turnout in today’s election, no thanks to INEC’s partisanship and incompetence that delivered a sham election on February 25.

“I hope the electoral body will seize this second chance to redeem its discredited reputation,” the former Vice President wrote on social media platform, Twitter.

He had cast his vote in his hometown at Yola, Adamawa, for his preferable candidates contesting in the Adamawa State Assembly and governorship election.

Atiku also urged Nigerians to make their votes count in the ongoing Governorship and States House of Assembly elections.

The politician said he was proud to participate in what he described as “crucial democratic process” that will determine the future of Adamawa.

“I just voted in the House of Assembly and Governorship elections here in Yola, Adamawa State.

“Proud to participate in this crucial democratic process towards a sustainable future for our dear state. Let’s come together and make our votes count”, he tweeted.

