Atiku counters Tinubu, gathers 19 SANs to challenge presidential election

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded 2023 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, has put together a team of 19 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) to challlenge the outcome of the election.

This is coming soon after the winner of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also announced a legal team of 12 SANs to fight his case at the Presidential election petition tribunal.

Atiku who met with his legal team of 19 SANs on Wednesday at his campaign Headquarters in Abuja, told them to “establish the claim of illegality in the election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people.”

The legal team which is headed by a litigation and commercial lawyer, JK Gadzama, has seasoned lawyers like Mike Ozekhome, Paul Usoro, Ken Mozia and a host of others.

While briefing newsmen during the inauguration, Atiku said it was crucial for him to go through the process not just for himself and PDP, but also to reinforce constitutional democracy and safeguard it for future generations.

He also charged the legal team to not only reclaim the mandate but also use the opportunity of the trial to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country.

Apart from Gadzama, other members of the team include Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Paul Usoro (SAN), Tayo Jegede (SAN), Ken Mozia (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mahmood Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Chukwuma Umeh (SAN), Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN), and Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Also part of the team are Chief Goddy Uche (SAN), Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN), the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, A. K. Ajibade (SAN), O. M. Atoyebi, (SAN), Nella Rabana (SAN), Paul Ogbole (SAN), Nuremi Jimoh (SAN), and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).

