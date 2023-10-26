Atiku, Obi lose one ground, as S’Court says non-transmission on IReV didn’t affect election outcome

The Supreme Court has ruled that the outcome of the presidential election was unaffected by the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to post the election results on the INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV)

Reading the lead judgment on Thursday, Justice John Okoro said, “When IReV fails, it does not stop the collation of the results. It deprives people of viewing results. The nonfunction will affect the trust of the electorates in the election.

Unavailability of IReV cannot be a ground for the election to be nullified.

“The failure did not affect the outcome of the election. The issue is resolved against the appellants.”

This is one of the grounds upon which the appellants, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi had prayed the apex court to nullify the election victory of President Bola Tinubu.

