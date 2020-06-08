Atiku to contest for presidency again in 2023

Son of of Atiku Abubakar has revealed that his father would again run for the office of Nigerian president in 2023.

The former vice president’s son, Adamu Atiku-Abubakar, disclosed this when he presented the scorecard of his ministry as the Commissioner for Works and Energy in Adamawa State.

The presentation of the scorecard came as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Governor Ahmadu Finitiri clocked one year.

Atiku ran against President Muhammadu Buhari under the platform of the PDP during the 2019 general elections and lost.

The southern part of Nigeria believes power should return to the region by 2023, when President Buhari, from the northern region would have completed his second four year term.

But the son of the former vice president said, ““Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency.

Read also: Atiku hails Nigerian govt’s removal of fuel subsidy, price-fixing as ‘right move’

“In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades.”

On Fintiri’s administration, Adamu Atiku-Abubakar said the current Adamawa leadership had done more than what many expected.

According to him, people “are surprised that given the tight liquidity constraints, Fintiri could still meet most of his campaign promises to the electorate.”

He also used the opportunity to reveal why he did not join politics earlier than he did, saying it was due to his father’s advice that he should spend more time in the private sector to gain enough experience.

“I am basically here to serve my people; if I am called by the people back home to run for the Senate, I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he added.

