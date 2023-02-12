Politics
Atiku’s aide demands Fani-Kayode’s investigation over coup claim
Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday urged security agents to question a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his coup allegations against his principal.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain had during the week raised an alarm on a purported meeting between Abubakar and some former military officers in Abuja.
He alleged that the meeting was part of ongoing plans to disrupt the elections and throw the country into a constitutional crisis.
The military had since dismissed the allegations as false.
However, Shaibu described the allegations as grievous and charged the security agencies to invite the ex-minister for questioning on the matter.
READ ALSO: Nigerian military dismisses claims on planned disruption of 2023 elections, coup
The statement read: “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to Fani-Kayode who has over the years built a reputation of being an inveterate liar so much so that he was even publicly blacklisted by the Nigeria Union of Journalists after his disgraceful outburst at a journalist.
“However, allegations and insinuations of a coup should not be taken lightly given the fact that it is treason, an offence that carries the death penalty.
“This man, who has vilified many people through his lies, wants to get acceptance without doing penance for an act of wickedness motivated by finance!”
“While commending the Nigerian military for effectively rubbishing Fani Kayode’s barefaced lie, we call on security agencies to invite him to shed more light on the allegations.”
