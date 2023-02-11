Nigerian military dismisses claims on planned disruption of 2023 elections, coup

The Nigerian armed forces on Saturday dismissed claims that some of its officers met with one of the presidential candidates in this month’s election with a view to disrupting the poll and causing havoc in different parts of the country.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February 25, while the governorship and State House of Assembly polls will take place on March 11.

There are fears of unrest in many parts of the country over fuel and naira scarcity.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General, Tukur Gusau, the military described as unfounded the rumours that plans on how to oust the present civilian government and throw the country into a constitutional crisis were perfected at the said meeting.

The statement read: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.

“The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.

“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.

“Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.”

