Ayade lifts 14-month-old curfew in Cross River

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Saturday lifted the 14-month-old curfew in the state.

The governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Linus Obogo, announced the suspension of the curfew in Calabar.

READ ALSO:I won’t sign Anti-Open Grazing Bill; herdsmen are my brothers —Ben Ayade

He said with the lifting of the curfew, movement would no longer be restricted in the state at any time.

Governor Ayade imposed the curfew in October 2020 following the massive looting and destruction of property that trailed the #ENDSARS protest in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now