News
Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu tests positive for COVID-19
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Shehu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, however, said he was doing well.
He also affirmed that the Permanent Secretary at the State House, Tijjani Umar, and a few others officials in the seat of power had also undergone COVID-19 tests.
He was however silent on their status.
READ ALSO: Buhari receives COVID-19 booster jab in Abuja
Shehu said: “I have been afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19. I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because I had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 percent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise.
“But the strange thing about this ailment is that it is the scientists, not you, that will say you are okay. Right now, I’m taking my prescriptions and isolating, and would go back for a test to ascertain if the virus is still here or it has left me. Thanks for your goodwill.”
By: Udeobasi Ngozi
