Only Buhari’s govt provides workable solution to farmers-herdsmen clashes – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said on Friday only President Muhammadu Buhari demonstrated the political will to tackle the recurring herdsmen/farmers clashes in the country since independence.

Shehu stated this in a paper titled: “Fake news: Challenges of information management,” at the 10th year anniversary of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.

He said: “The Buhari administration is the only government of Nigeria that has put forward a workable solution to the herder-farmer challenge in all the years since independence.

“The threat to civilians and peaceful co-existence between different ethnic and religious groups from farmer-herders clashes, banditry and land disputes are of serious concern to the Buhari government.

“It is incorrect, however, to assert that the government has or is doing nothing to address the threats.

“Firstly, there are ongoing efforts for the establishment of cattle ranches to prevent or curtail open grazing, the practice that brings herders and farmers into conflict.

“This is an age-old problem facing Nigerian Governments since the colonial days. However, matters of land distribution are dealt with at state level.

“This means willingness has to be shown by state governors to drive the process forward. The Federal government launched a plan last year to work with states to address these issues together.



READ ALSO: Grazing routes will end farmers/herders conflict – Bagudu

“Unfortunately, this has been lacking in some states and with regards to the long and determined battle waged against Boko Haram, Nigerians are aware of the efforts made by this government.

“When the government came to power, the terrorist group held and administered an area the size of Belgium. Now they hold none. The terrorists are hiding out amongst remote forests and across borders.

“This makes it difficult to extinguish the final flames of the insurgency, and the government has no illusions of the potent threat still posed.

“Recent statistics have shown that over 14,500 Boko Haram members have voluntarily surrendered.

“However, the progress made cannot be denied. In the face of rising crime and insecurity, the government’s new community policing initiative was launched.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now