Bandits kidnap six children of Zamfara APC chairman

The abduction of six siblings and one other girl by bandits in Kadauri village in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State has been confirmed by the state police command.

The six children belong to Alhaji Sani Gyare, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Gyare is also the state chairman of a faction of the party loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa

Confirming the development on Friday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Mohammed, said the command received information on the abduction of seven children, six of whom are children of Alhaji Gyare and the seventh, a female picked from a neighbouring house all in Kadauri Village in Jabaka District of Maru LGA.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abutu Yaro has deployed a combined team of CTU and Police Mobile Force who are currently on the trail of the suspects.

“The CP, who said that peace had been restored in the area, vowed to rescue the victims soonest.

“He charged the local communities to continue to give useful information to law enforcement agents, especially the Police, in order to bring the criminals to book,” Muhammed said.

Suspected hoodlums, in their large numbers, were said to have invaded the village in the early hours of Friday to carry out the act.

Speaking to newsmen on the abduction of his children, Alhaji Gyare said he suspected the abductors came for him but missed him and took away his children instead.

He said: “I was informed that when they got to the village, they went straight to my house and when they discovered l was not home they went away with my children and the daughter of one of my close friends and neighbour, Alhaji Sani Yellow.”

