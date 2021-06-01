Bandits kill 4, injure one in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Bandits kill 4, injure one in Kaduna
The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, reported a deadly attack by bandits on the Goska community in the Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, leading to the death of four residents.
According to him, the bandits invaded the community and killed the four residents identified as Wakili Kon, Yusuf Joshua, Martha Ayuba, and Lami Peter.
The commissioner said Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the bandits, while a woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
Aruwan noted that the Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai had expressed sadness at the reports and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally murdered by the bandits.
“The Governor sent his condolences to their families and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery. Security patrols are ongoing in the general area, alongside investigations into the attack,” he added.
By Victor Uzoho
