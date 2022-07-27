Bandits kill three, kidnap 13 in Kaduna village

Bandits have killed three people during an attack on Damari village in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits also abducted at least 13 people in the attack that took place between Monday and Tuesday.

The Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Ishaq Kasai, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, said the terrorists attacked the community after members of the Ansaru terror group left the area.

Kasai said: “On Monday 25th July, 2022 around 6:00 p.m., bandits on motorcycles and wielding sophisticated weapons invaded Damari town of Kazage Ward in the Eastern part of the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing three people, namely; Hashimu Dan-Daura, Nazifi Adamu and Alhaji Dangude.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Commissioner says bandits, terrorists killed 1,837 people in 18 months

“The bandits operated in the town unchallenged for about an hour.

“The bandits also returned the following day on 26th July, 2022 around 6:00 p.m., forcefully looted many shops in the town and on their way back to the forests kidnapped 13 persons at Hayin-Gada of the same Damari community.

“The attacks came after Ansaru members who were considered to be defending the locals deserted the area for about four days now.

“It could be recalled that Ansaru members clashed with the bandits when they invaded the town on 13th July, 2022 where a private hospital, two vehicles and one shop were damaged.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now