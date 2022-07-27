INEC rules out another extension of voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out another extension of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, Chief Ken Okeagu, stated this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Okeagu, who was on a one-day visit to Ebonyi, said his assignment was to appraise the exercise in the state.

The REC said he had visited the commission’s local government area offices to assess the progress so far recorded in the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of prospective voters.

Okeagu commended INEC for the arrangements put in place to ensure smooth exercise in the state.

The voter registration will end on July 31.

READ ALSO: INEC lists issues hindering prisoners’ voting rights as 2023 elections beckon

He said: “I’m quite impressed. The arrangement is good and people are turning out.

“So far, we don’t have challenges other than the number of people that have been coming out to register.

“I have gone round some of the centres and we are discussing how to take care of the surge.

“Some of the arrangements are going to be internal and we are looking basically at getting more machines to attend to people.

“We are not going to extend again.

“We have done it once for one month and we are not going to extend again.

“Those who have yet to register should go and get registered.

“The exercise will end on July 31 and we will continue after the 2023 general elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now