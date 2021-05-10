Bars, nightclubs, religious centres affected as Nigeria re-imposes COVID-19 restrictions | Ripples Nigeria

News
Bars, nightclubs, religious centres affected as Nigeria re-imposes COVID-19 restrictions
The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Monday, announced the re-imposition of all extant control measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government justified the latest move with recent resurgence of the COVID-19 virus as being experienced in some countries.
The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 cited the increasing cases of the virus as reasons necessitating swift actions by the government to design mechanisms capable of averting possible occurrence.
Speaking at a media briefing Monday in Abuja, the Chairman of the PSC, Mr Boss Mustapha said the PSC “has therefore considered it imperative to re-institute the various public health measures that were put in place under the Health Protection Regulations.”
Accordingly, the new measures, which come into effect on Tuesday, ban gatherings of more than 50 persons while access to government buildings will be denied to anyone not wearing a facemask.
Bars and nightclubs are to remain closed and a nationwide curfew from 12:00a.m to 4:00a.m will be in force until further notice.
Religious gatherings and weddings are also expected to maintain 50% capacity of the venue.
Mustapha added: “This step has become compelling in view of the fragile state of our health systems, the disruption to the vaccines delivery and the lack of compliance with the extant public health measures and social measures contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.
“In taking this step, the PSC requests the State Governments to please step up to play lead roles in the area of enforcement and sanctions. Similarly, our appeal goes to traditional, religious and community leaders to take up more ownership and responsibility for risk communication and community engagement on the virulent nature of the pandemic, concerns over the variants of concern and the need for compliance.”
