Basketball Federation takes delivery of D’Tigers’ Olympics kits after tax waiver

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has finally taken delivery of D’Tigers kits ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games after they got a waiver from the Nigerian Government.

The federation had earlier hit a snag over payment for import duties on the kits supplied by its partner – Peak.

Speaking on Friday, NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said, “We have finally put the issues of kits behind us and we can now fully concentrate on adequately preparing the team for the Olympics”.

The kits had been seized by the Nigerian Customs, but released after prompt intervention by the government, and Kida deeply expressed his appreciation.

Read Also: D’Tigers beaten by Tokyo Olympics group foes Australia in final warm-up game

“We wish to thank President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare for their timely intervention and speedy attention. This would not have been possible without their help,” added the basketball chief

“We must also not forget to thank the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali for speeding up the process.”

The women team, D’Tigress will be kitted by AFA Sports Wear for the Olympics having entered a partnership with the federation since 2017.

On the financial situation of the team, the NBBF restated that the Federal Government remains solidly behind the federation in ensuring that the D’Tigers and D’Tigress are adequately prepared for at the Olympics.

Join the conversation

Opinions