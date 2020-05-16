Bauchi govt says Lassa fever more deadly than COVID-19, announces 41 deaths

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said on Saturday at least 41 persons had died of Lassa fever in the state.

Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi, noted that Lassa fever was more deadly than COVID-19.

He added that the fatality figure was recorded from January to date.

The BASPHCDA chief stressed that a COVID-19 infection that was reported early had greater recovery rate.

He said: “We just recorded another two deaths resulting from Lassa fever. This has brought the total number of deaths from the disease to 41.

READ ALSO: Troops kill several Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa forest

“Coronavirus has been with us since March 23 this year. However, we have only recorded three deaths as a result of the virus.”

Join the conversation

Opinions