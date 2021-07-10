News
Bauchi, Kano, four others record I,786 cholera cases in six days
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Saturday state states recorded 1, 786 cases of cholera in just six days in the country.
The NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the cases were reported between June 20 and June 26.
The affected states are Bauchi (1,239), Kano (362), Niger (62), Zamfara (55), Kaduna (59) and Plateau (9).
Ihekweazu said between January and June 27, a total of 14, 343 suspected cases of cholera were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
He added that 325 fatalities were recorded during the period.
READ ALSO: Cholera kills three in Ebonyi
The affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross-River, Nasarawa, Niger and the FCT.
The NCDC chief said a multi-sectorial national Emergency Operations Centre coordinates the cholera national response activities.
He said: “The EOC is co-led by the Federal Ministry of Environment and that of Water Resources given the link between cholera, water, sanitation and hygiene.
“The centre has been supporting states to ensure a coordinated, rapid and effective response to the current outbreak.
“This includes the deployment of National Rapid Response Teams to support the response at the state level, provision of medical and laboratory supplies, and scale-up of risk communications amongst other activities.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....