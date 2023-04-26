Bauchi multiple crash claims 2 lives, 10 others injured

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that two people have been killed while 10 others were variously injured in two different fatal crashes in the state.

According to RS 12.12 Darazo/

Zebra 45 in Darazo LGA of the state, RTC report contained that the first crash occurred on 24/4/2023 at 1146hrs and was reported at 1150hrs while the arrival time of Personnel to the scene was 1158hrs taking them 8 minutes to respond.

The FRSC revealed that the crash occured on the Darazo -Dukku road at Zoro village involving an Ash colour VW Sharon minibus with registration number, GME 215 ZU used for commercial purposes and driven by one Adamu Audu.

The number of people involved in the crash were 10 comprising, 5 Male Adults, 4 Female Adults and 1 Female Child out of which one male adult was killed while 8 people made up of 4 Male Adults, 3 Female Adults and 1 Female Child were variously injured with bruises and head injury.

The probable cause of the RTC according to the FRSC, was tyre burst (TBT) while on motion while the obstruction was immediately cleared.

The injured and the Corpse were evacuated to the General Hospital, Darazo after which the rescue team returned to the base successfully led by the Rescuer, SMI E Madu.

The second RTC was reported from

Zebra 30, Toro – Magaman Gumau in Toro LGA on 25/04/2023 at 1355hrs, reported ar 1357hrs while Personnel arrived scene, 13 minites later at 1410hrs.

The route of the crash was the ever busy Toro-Bauchi Federal highway at KM9 in Gada Biyu village involving 2 vehicles, a Man Diesel, trailer tanker with registration number, BAU40ZE and a Peugeot 206 with no registration number.

The number of people involved in the crash were 03, all 3 Male Adults out of which One male adult was killed and another male adult was injured.

According to FRSC report, the probable cause of the RTC was speed limit violation (SPV), and loss of control (LOC).

The victim was taken to the General Hospital in Toro while the corpse was deposited at the morgue of the Hospital while Vehicles were handed over to NPF, Toro Division as reported by DRC CS Kangtun, OC Zebra 30 for the Unit Commander.

