News
Beninese court frees Igboho’s wife
The Beninese Cour D’Appel, Cotonou, on Thursday ordered the release of Ropo, the wife of self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.
The National Chairman of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Wale Adeniran, confirmed this to journalists on Thursday night.
He said the court ordered the woman’s release after the hearing in her husband’s trial for alleged illegal possession of a Beninese passport.
According to him, the activist’s wife was released after the court discovered that she had not committed any offence.
Benin govt arraigns Igboho for illegal possession of country's passport
Adeniran said: “Sunday Igboho’s wife has been released. She was released after the court’s hearing.”
The Beninese arraigned the activist for obtaining the country’s passport illegally.
He was later returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, Benin Republic after the court adjourned the case till Friday.
Igboho and his wife were arrested at the Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou, while traveling to Germany on Monday night.
