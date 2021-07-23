News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 23, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Benin govt arraigns Igboho for illegal possession of country’s passport
The Beninese government on Thursday arraigned the self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, at the Court D’Apeal in Cotonou for allegedly obtaining the country’s passport illegally. Read more
2. Why Igboho’s extradition from Benin Republic will be difficult – Falana
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Thursday explained why the Federal Government’s bid to extradite the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho from the Benin Republic would not be easy. Read more
3. Buhari meets Gbajabiamila, 10 APC governors in Daura
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and 10 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors in Daura, Katsina. Read more
4. APC to set up lobbying committees ahead of 2023
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee has authorised the party’s youth wing to set up strategic lobbying committees at the state and ward levels ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more
5. Bitcoin rebounds as Elon Musk gives update on Tesla accepting crypto
Bitcoin recovered from its Monday slump after Elon Musk renewed the cryptocurrency market’s confidence by hinting Tesla will accept bitcoin again. Read more
6.NSE: Market cap up by 1.6% as investors gain N330bn
The Nigerian stock exchange resumed from the two days Sallah break on a positive note as investors gained N330 billion on Thursday. Read more
7. Police rescues 11 kidnapped victims, kills bandit in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued 11 kidnapped victims in the state. Read more
8. Winners Chapel’s Bishop Oyedepo describes sacked pastors as ‘unfruitful, blatant failures’
Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church International also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has described pastors recently sacked by the church as unfruitful and blatant failures. Read more
9. Gunmen demand N80m ransom for Rivers kidnapped victims
Abductors of eight persons in Kula waterways, Akuku Toru local government area of Rivers State have demanded N80 million ransom for their release. Read more
10. Musa returns to Europe, joins Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk on free transfer
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has officially joined Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk on a free transfer. Read more
