Gunmen demand N80m ransom for Rivers kidnapped victims

Abductors of eight persons in Kula waterways, Akuku Toru local government area of Rivers State have demanded N80 million for their release.

Farima, a relative to three of the victims, told journalists on Thursday the gunmen contacted the family three days ago to demand N10 million for each victim.

She said: “We have been talking with the bandits on how to release the victims unconditionally. Now they demanded N10 million for one person. We don’t have the money. Where do we go and find the money now?

“I told them the victims are just strugglers. They can’t even boast of N20,000 in their accounts. There is no way we can even raise N1 million for their release.

“So, I try to make them understand and release them unconditionally. Since then we have been working with the State Security Service, giving them the necessary information.”

