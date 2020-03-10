Better to postpone matches than play behind closed doors — Guardiola

The decision by various leagues across Europe to play football matches behind closed doors because of coronavirus does not sit well with Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola.

The manager says he would prefer that the matches are postponed rather than played without spectators.

Having seen matches in Italy, France and other nations played in empty stadiums, Guardiola feels it is only a matter of time before the English Premier League is affected.

“Does football work without spectators?” he said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Read Also: No spectators for La Liga matches and Barca UCL game due to coronavirus

“If the people can’t come, there is no sense. We will follow what we have to do, but I wouldn’t like to do it without the people.

“We do our job for the people and if the people cannot come to watch us, there is no sense.

“I would not love to play matches in the Premier League or Champions League or the cups without the people. But we are going to follow the instructions of the government.”

Sunday’s Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan was played behind closed doors, and a number of European matches this week are also set to be played behind closed doors.

Valencia vs Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday, Paris St-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday and Thursday’s Europa League games between Manchester United vs LASK and Wolves vs Olympiakos have all been affected.

Join the conversation

Opinions