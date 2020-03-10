Calls by Gov Mohammed for me to refund N1trn alleged looted funds, laughable diversionary —Bauchi Ex-Gov

Former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, has described calls by the incumbent Governor of the State, Bala Mohammed, that he (Abubakar) and his cohorts are to refund ‘over a trillion naira allegedly looted under his watch as former governor as laughable and divisionary.

The ex-governor in a statement issued by his media aide, Ali M. Ali, on Tuesday also described his indictment by the state’s Assets Recovery Committee as a joke that should not be taken serious.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the latest joke by the Bauchi State Government Assets Recovery Committee set up by the incumbent governor, Bala Mohammed, to the effect that our principal and former governor and associates are to refund ‘over a trillion naira’ looted away under his watch.

“This latest charge is as laughable as it is diversionary. The first time Abubakar was charged with not accounting for N321, 460,759,880.34 being statutory allocations to the state between May 2015 and May 2019! Now it has jumped to trillion.”

Last month, Governor Mohammed declared that he will probe his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar, if he was found to have shortchanged the people of the state in any way.

Governor Mohammed who revealed this while speaking to reporters in Bauchi after a dinner to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court also recalled that his predecessor was the most investigated person under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan after his tenure as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, came to an end.

The governor however explained that he was not out to probe his predecessor but would take the step if the situation presents itself.

