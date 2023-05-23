Beware of scam alert coming from ‘our help desk’, EFCC warns

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission {EFCC}, on Tuesday, warned Nigerians against a ‘scam alert’ which purportedly emanated from the EFCC Help Desk.

According to the EFCC, no such desk exists in the agency.

Wilson Uwajuren, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity gave the warning in a statement posted on the agency’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The statement, titled ‘Beware of Scam Alert’, reads in part: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a Scam Alert, trending in the social media, which purportedly emanated from EFCC Help Desk Headquarters, Jabi-Abuja.

“For the avoidance of doubt, EFCC has no such desk, and any information which supposedly emanated from the said EFCC HELP DESK did not originate from the EFCC.

“The use of EFCC by the authors of the Scam Alert smacks of sinister motives and it is important that the public is put on notice, as the Commission will not be liable should anyone become a victim of what is obviously a scam.

“The Commission thus advises the public to be cautious and verify any questionable information with them.”

