Biden tears into Trump for refusing to sign COVID-19 relief bill

The incoming President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has verbally attacked outgoing president, Donald Trump for refusing to sign the $892bn COVID-19 relief bill into law.

In a statement on Saturday, Biden said that the funding would provide much-needed support to Americans hit hard by the virus and an economic downturn caused by the pandemic, if signed into law.

Biden, who is set to take office on January 20, accused the outgoing president of an “abdication of responsibility” that could have “devastating consequences”.

“It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority,” he said.

“This bill is critical. It needs to be signed into law now,” Biden added.

This came after Biden had accused Trump and Republicans of defying the American constitution and the “will of the people” in not accepting the results of the preaidential election.

