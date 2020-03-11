Bill seeking ban on generators scales first reading in Senate

A bill seeking the ban on the importation and use of all kinds of generators passes first reading at the Senate on Wednesday.

The bill which was sponsored by the Senator representing Niger South, Bima Enagi, seeks to outlaw the use of electric generators in the country.

Due to the epileptic nature of power supply across the country, many Nigerians rely on generators as sources of power supply in their homes and businesses.

Aside proposing the ban on generators, the bill is also proposing that anybody that imports or sells generators in the country risks at least 10 years imprisonment.

The bill states: “Importers of generating sets or anybody that knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years,” the bill states in part.

“All persons are hereby directed to stop the use of electricity generating sets which run on diesel/petrol/kerosene of all capacities with immediate effect in the country.”

READ ALSO: Days after removal as Emir, Sanusi gets second appointment

However, the bill exempted the use of generating sets for “essential services.”

The essential services, according to the bill, include medical purposes (hospitals and nursing homes and healthcare facilities), airports and railway stations services.

Join the conversation

Opinions