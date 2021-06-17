News
Boko Haram gets new commander, confirms Shekau’s death
Boko Haram has confirmed the death of its erstwhile commander, Abubakar Shekau.
The confirmation came through a video announcement sent to the media by the presumed new leader of the terror group, Bakura Modu, aka Sahaba.
Abubakar was reportedly killed during infighting with the rival Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) last month.
The ISWAP commander, Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, claimed Shekau killed himself while on the run from the group fighters.
In short video released in Arabic, the new Boko Haram commander urged his faction’s commanders to remain loyal despite the loss of Shekau, who was regarded as an iconic figure in the terrorists’ ranks.
In the video, Bakura was flanked by scores of armed fighters as he addressed the camera.
READ ALSO: ISWAP discloses how late Boko Haram leader, Shekau, was killed
He said: “Commanders of Jama’atu Ahlu Sunna Lidda’awati Wal Jihad. Be steadfast and draw your swords, spreading your jihad, decapitating the enemy.
“Don’t allow what befalls you these days to weaken your resolve on the jihad you are waging. This is because Allah has not forsaken your efforts.”
He also encouraged Boko Haram commanders to reject Barnawi.
Bakura’s faction is one of the Boko Haram elements operating in the Lake Chad area where they have access to porous borders with Chad and Niger.
However, ISWAP fighters have taken over Shekau’s stronghold in the Sambisa forest in their bid for consolidation.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....