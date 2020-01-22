Boko Haram kidnaps, kills UNIMAID student

Few hours after the murder of chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Adamawa chapter, a student of the University of Maiduguri, Daciya Dalep has also been killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

Mr Yusuf Gagdi, a member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau State, said in a statement made available to news men on Wednesday that Boko Haram has killed a member of his constituent.

According to reports, Dalep who is a native of Jing in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau, was abducted two weeks ago by the insurgents on his way to Maiduguri to resume school.

“I condemn in the strongest terms, the gruesome execution of Daciya Dalep, a native of Jing in Pankshin and a Biology/Education student of the University of Maiduguri by members of the Boko Haram.

“I am devastated by the excruciating loss of this promising young man, and more pathetically, in a gruesome manner, one could not wish for his arch-enemy.

“This has, once again, brought to fore the nightmarish experience of people living in the insurgency ravaged Northeastern part of Nigeria,” he said

The lawmaker, while describing the incident as “inhuman” called on governments at all levels to redouble its efforts at ending insurgency in the North-East and other security threats in other parts of the country.

“This calls for the need for government to redouble efforts to stamp out the irresponsible activities of this terrorist organisation.

“It is most despicable that despite the resources sunk in fighting the insurgency, the nefarious activities of the insurgents fester, and more precious lives continue to perish in a wanton manner

“I want to strongly advocate for more logistics and moral support to the security operatives fighting insurgency anywhere in Nigeria,” he advocated.

Gagdi called on the family of Dalep to take his death in good faith and accept the will of God.

