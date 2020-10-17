International Latest

Boko Haram kills three men, abducts five children in Cameroon

October 17, 2020
CAN chairman declared missing after Boko Haram attack
By Ripples Nigeria

Boko Haram fighters killed three men and abducted five children in the northern part of Cameroon early Friday.

Local officials told journalists on Saturday the attack took place in the village of Oudal, six kilometres (four miles) from the country’s border with Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram fighters reportedly kill 16 in Cameroon’s displaced persons camp

The abducted children, according to the officials, were between the ages of three and 15 years.

Attacks by Boko Haram have become increasingly frequent in recent months in Cameroon which also shares borders with Chad and Niger.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */