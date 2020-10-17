Boko Haram kills three men, abducts five children in Cameroon

Boko Haram fighters killed three men and abducted five children in the northern part of Cameroon early Friday.

Local officials told journalists on Saturday the attack took place in the village of Oudal, six kilometres (four miles) from the country’s border with Nigeria.

The abducted children, according to the officials, were between the ages of three and 15 years.

Attacks by Boko Haram have become increasingly frequent in recent months in Cameroon which also shares borders with Chad and Niger.

