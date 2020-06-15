BORNO KILLINGS: Buhari, Zulum meet

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, sources privy to the meeting told journalists that it was at the instance of the President to address the recent killings in Borno State.

Suspected Boko Haram fighters had last week killed 81 people in an attack on Gubio local government area of the state.

The jihadists also abducted several people including a village head during the attack.

