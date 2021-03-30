Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum admonishes women to pursue respect not love | Ripples Nigeria

Bose Ogulu, the mother of Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has admonished women to pursue respect instead of seeking love and validation from the society.

In an interview session with Latasha Ngwube, Ogulu stated that women should carry themselves with respect and prestige; she mentioned that women should desist from the mentality of victimhood.

Here is what she said during the interview;

“Carry yourself the way you want to be treated. If you make yourself an object, you’ll be treated like one.

Read also: Burna Boy the pride of Rivers – Wike

“Let people know there is a brain between your ears, when they do, they may be uncomfortable around you, but they will respect you.

It is more important to be respected than liked.

Be competent at what you decide to do.

Or

Learn competence in something, before you do it.

“Shut Up, when you don’t know what people are talking about, (* that should be a prerequisite for all Twitter users before logging on) have the loudest voice when you do know.”

Join the conversation

Opinions