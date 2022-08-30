Bournemouth sack coach Parker after 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool

English Premier League club, Bournemouth have shown the door to manager Scott Parker after the team suffered a humiliating 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in a league game on Sunday.

The 41-year-old joined the club in June 2021 and led them to promotion from the Championship as runners-up in his first season in charge.

Bournemouth had started their campaign with a victory but went on to lose their next three games, culminating with the defeat at Anfield.

Club owner Maxim Demin said the decision to sack Parker was made in order to for the club to keep progressing as a team.

Read Also: EPL: Arsenal make it four in a row; Chelsea bounce back as Liverpool net nine

He added: “It is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

“We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

“Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now