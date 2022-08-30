Sports
Bournemouth sack coach Parker after 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool
English Premier League club, Bournemouth have shown the door to manager Scott Parker after the team suffered a humiliating 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in a league game on Sunday.
The 41-year-old joined the club in June 2021 and led them to promotion from the Championship as runners-up in his first season in charge.
Bournemouth had started their campaign with a victory but went on to lose their next three games, culminating with the defeat at Anfield.
Club owner Maxim Demin said the decision to sack Parker was made in order to for the club to keep progressing as a team.
He added: “It is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.
“We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.
“Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”
Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.
