BREAKING: 118 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 61,558. Deaths 1,125; discharges 56,697

Nigeria on Monday recorded 118 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in nine states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded throughout the country on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,125 as at Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 61,558.

Meanwhile, 56,697 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (51), Rivers (26), Imo (12), Osun (8), Plateau (6), FCT (5), Kaduna (4), Ogun (3), Edo (2) and, Niger (1).

The NCDC said: “61,558 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 56,697 AND Deaths: 1,125.”

