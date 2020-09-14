BREAKING: 132 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 56,388; death toll now 1,083

Nigeria on Monday recorded 132 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation.

It added that one person died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,082 to 1,083.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 56,388.

Meanwhile, 44,337 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (52), Gombe (27), Plateau (17), Kwara (10), Enugu (9) and, Ogun (9).

Others are – Katsina (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Osun (1) and, Rivers (1).

The NCDC said: “56,388 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 44,337 AND Deaths: 1,083.”

