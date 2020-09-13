BREAKING: 79 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 56,256; death toll now 1,082

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 79 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that four persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Sunday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,078 to 1,082.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 56,256.

Meanwhile, 44,152 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Sunday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (30), Kaduna (17), Ogun (7), Anambra (5), Kano (4), Katsina (3) and, FCT (3).

Others are – Akwa Ibom (3), Oyo (2), Rivers (2), Delta (1), Plateau (1) and, Ondo (1).

The NCDC said: “56,256 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 44,152 AND Deaths: 1,082.”

