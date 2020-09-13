Lagos police command deploys 1,000 officers to Edo for guber election

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed 1,000 officers to complement other security personnel sent to Edo for this week’s governorship election in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, admonished the officers to be of good conduct and exhibit professionalism in discharging their duties during the election.

Adejobi said: “He further reiterated the commitment of the IGP to sustain the core values of democracy in Nigeria via fair, free, and credible elections.

READ ALSO: IGP deploys DIG, AIG, eight CPs to Edo for guber election

“The CP said adequate incentives and welfare packages as approved by the IGP had been provided to encourage and boost the morale of the officers detailed for the special duty.

“He enjoined the officers to protect themselves and avoid any acts capable of denting the image of the Force and truncating the peaceful conduct of the election in Edo State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions