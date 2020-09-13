Kano govt orders reopening of colleges for NABTEB examinations

Kano State government on Sunday ordered the immediate reopening of six technical colleges in the state for the forthcoming National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Kiru, gave the directive in a statement issued by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf.

Kiru noted that the directive followed the approval of a memo he submitted to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The commissioner said the state government had ordered the immediate payment of the NABTEB examinations fees for all the SS3 students in the technical schools.

According to him, the sum of N15.6 million had been earmarked for students’ feeding, while another N860,000 had been set aside for the upkeep of the respective colleges.

He added that such steps are to facilitate the smooth reopening of the schools.

Kiru said the government had provided all the required Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) to the students to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

