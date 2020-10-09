BREAKING: 151 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 59,992. 51,614 discharged; death toll remains 1,113

Nigeria on Friday recorded 151 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in nine states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that no COVID-19 death was recorded throughout the country on Friday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,113 as at Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 59,992.

Meanwhile, 51,614 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (71), Ogun (26), Kaduna (17), Osun (10), Oyo (8), FCT (6), Rivers (6), Plateau (5), Akwa Ibom (1) and, Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said: “59,992 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 51,614 AND Deaths: 1,113.”

