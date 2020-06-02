BREAKING: 241 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 10819; deaths now 314

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night confirmed 241 new COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country including Lagos and Abuja.

According to the NCDC’s daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria published on its Twitter handle, the fresh infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10,819.

The death toll has also passed the 300 mark, increasing from 299 to 314 in the last 24 hours.

However, 3,239 persons have been discharged from the various isolation centres in the country by health workers who are leading the fight against the pandemic.

READ ALSO: 416 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 10578; death toll climbs to 299

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (142), Oyo (15), FCT (13), Kano (12), Edo (11), Delta (10), Kaduna (9) and Rivers (9).

Others are – Borno (8), Jigawa (4), Gombe (3), Plateau (3), Osun (1) and Bauchi (1).

NCDC said: “10,819 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 3,239 AND Deaths: 314.”

Join the conversation

Opinions