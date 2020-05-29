BREAKING: 387 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total crosses the 9000 mark to 9302; death toll now 261

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night confirmed 387 new COVID-19 cases in 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre said in its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria released on its Twitter handle that Lagos remained the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, accounting for 65.6 percent of Friday’s total infections.

The state recorded 254 out of the 387 fresh COVID-19 cases reported by the NCDC.

According to the centre, the new discoveries brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 9,302.

The number of fatalities had also increased from 259 to 261 in the last 24 hours while 2,697 persons had been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country following their full recovery from the virus.

Also mentioned in the NCDC report are: FCT (29), Jigawa (24), Edo (22), Oyo (15), Rivers (14), Kaduna (11), and Borno (6).

Others are – Kano (3), Plateau (2), Yobe (2), Gombe (2), Bauchi (2), and Ondo (1).

It said: “9,302 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,697 AND Deaths: 261.”

