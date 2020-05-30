10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 30, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Saturday morning.

1. 387 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total crosses the 9000 mark to 9302; death toll now 261

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night confirmed 387 new COVID-19 cases in 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Read more

2. Obasanjo, Jonathan, 13 other ex-African leaders rally support for Adesina

Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and some other African leaders Friday threw their support behind the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Adewunmi Adesina, over US-led moves for a second probe against him. Read more

3. I fear that with the ongoing military operations in Sokoto and Zamfara, many of the bandits will move to Kaduna –El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Friday expressed grief at the increasing banditry in the North-West of the country. Read more

4. Nigerian govt to pay youths in 774 LGAs N20,000 each to maintain public infrastructure

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said on Friday the Federal Government has agreed to pay the sum of N20,000 to unemployed youths for three months to maintain public and social infrastructures in the country. Read more

5. NASS staff set for showdown with management over condition of service

At least 4,000 parliamentary staff including those in the state Houses of Assembly have demanded the full implementation of the revised condition of service enacted by the 8th National Assembly. Read more

6. Buhari trusts women more than men —Presidency

The presidency Friday explained why President Muhammadu Buhari entrusted women with key responsibilities in his government. Read more

7. 82-year-old woman with underlying condition recovers from COVID-19 in Osun

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said on Friday an 82-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 in the state. Read more

8. Trump pulls America out of WHO

US President, Donald Trump has issued a statement on Friday suggesting the permanent withdrawal of the country from the W.H.O (World Health Organization), dubbing the organisation ‘China-Centric’. Read more

9. NNPC targets production cost limit of $10 per barrel to remain in business

State-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) aims to scale down oil production spending by as much as between 33 and 41 per cent to attain a capped unit cost of $10 per barrel in order to remain competitive in the global oil market, where the output cost of an oil major like Saudi Arabia is priced between $4 and $5. Read more

10. Buhari, Tambuwal meet over insecurity in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday met with Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, over the security challenges in the state. Read more

